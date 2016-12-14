© texcel technology

Expanded production capacity at Texcel

UK’s Texcel Technology is finishing up the calendar year with the completion of a factory re-organisation aiming to generate more production space.

The expansion of the company’s cell manufacturing facility is moving along – and once complete it will provide the company with an extra 1’800 square feet of production capacity in phase one of the expansion, enabling Texcel to increase its output to support growing assembly and final test requirements, the company states in an update.



Following the completion of the second phase in May 2017 – the company will have an additional 2’100 square feet of final production capacity, giving total of 3’900 sq ft. This will be used for expanding our cell manufacturing facilities, and Texcel states that it alredy have two new projects assigned for some of this space