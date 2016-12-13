Trump: ‘The F-35 program and cost is out of control’

© lockheed martin

US president-elect Donald Trump has taken to twitter expressing his thoughts on the cost of Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet program.

The F-35 program and cost is out of control. Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases after January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2016

The soon to be sworn in President thinks that that the program is far to expensive and said that the country will save billions of dollars on military – and other – purchases following January 20, 2017.Lockheed Martin’s Executive Vice President and General Manager, F-35, Jeff Babione, writes in a statement that the company; “We welcome the opportunity to address any questions the president-elect has about the program. It’s a great program. Lockheed Martin and its industry partners understand the importance of affordability for the F-35 program.”The statement continues with saying that the company has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to reduce the price of the airplane more than 60% from the original LRIP. Lockheed projects that the price of the aircraft will be USD 85 million in the 2019 -2020 timeframe.“When we get to USD 85 million, the F-35 will be less expensive than any fourth-generation fighter in the world. And it will be the premiere fifth-generation fighter. That’s an incredible value for anyone operating the airplane,” the statement continues.