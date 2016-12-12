© saniphoto dreamstime.com

Foxconn and Sharp considering new Chinese LCD panel plant

Taiwanese manufacturing giant, Hon Hai Precision Industry – otherwise known as Foxconn – is, along with its subsidiary Sharp, reportedly considering building one of the world's biggest LCD factories in China.

The huge project – which according to the Nikkei, is likely to be partly subsidised by local governments – is still expected to be in the range on USD 6.95 billion. The companies intend to begin low-cost volume manufacturing of LCD panels as early as 2019.



According to the Nikkei report, the companies are looking for a site in the Guangzhou region, but it is also likely negotiating with other municipalities to see where they would get the most support. They are also said to be in talks with equipment suppliers.