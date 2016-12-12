© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Robnor Resins merges with Resinlab

Robnor Resins, a formulator of epoxy and polyurethane resin systems, has announced that it will merge with US Resin Manufacturer, Resinlab.

In recognition of this new partnership, effective from December 5th the company will adopt a new brand identity as Robnor Resinlab.



Both Robnor Resins and Resinlab are owned by the Ellsworth Corporation, and with the companies sharing similar product offerings, a decision was taken that the two manufacturers would combine to make an even stronger force within in the global resins market, the companies write in a press release.



Managing Director of Robnor Resinlab John Henderson comments “We look forward to entering this exciting new chapter in Robnor’s history. Resinlab has established a solid reputation in the US for its custom resin formulation and toll blending, while Robnor is highly regarded in this field across Europe. Together, we will strive to achieve global success through harnessing each company’s strengths.”



Robnor Resins and Resinlab both currently manufacture silicones, acrylics, urethanes and epoxies, however the two manufacturers have particular strengths in different areas. With over 50 epoxy products in its core range, including encapsulant epoxies and adhesive epoxies, the US manufacturer boasts a particular strength in epoxy manufacturing. Robnor is strongest in the manufacture of polyurethanes and has created ranges specifically for electrical and electronic encapsulation, cable joining and for moulding and prototyping resins.