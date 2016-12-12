© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Cobham partners with SpeedCast

Cobham SATCOM and SpeedCast International Limited, a satellite communications and network service provider, have concluded a global framework agreement covering the provision of maritime stabilised antennas, which offers high speed connectivity at sea.

The commercial framework was awarded following a multi-vendor selection process by SpeedCast, and is expected to generate a double-digit million-dollar figure in revenue for Cobham.



The new agreement confers SpeedCast with “Distribution Partner” status and is the basis of a strategic partnership that enables Cobham to extend the reach of Cobham SATCOM's SAILOR and Sea Tel Brand VSAT and TVRO antennas across SpeedCast's global sales and support network.



"SpeedCast is a leading player in the maritime sector and we are proud that they view our stabilised antenna product offering as the most attractive in the maritime industry. With 30% year-on-year gains, we are currently experiencing dramatic growth on the SAILOR VSAT platform worldwide and are delighted to formalise a partnership with SpeedCast under this long-term frame agreement," adds Casper Jensen, SVP and Head of Cobham SATCOM.