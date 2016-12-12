© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

European semiconductor sales up 2.2% in October

Sales of semiconductors in Europe in October 2016 reached USD 2.819 billion, 2.2% higher than the previous month, the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) reports.

The results mark the fifth month of consecutive growth in the European semiconductor market. Increased demand for sensors, analog semiconductor devices, MOS microcontrollers, optoelectronic devices led to a very solid October performance overall. Sales of application-specific chips surged as well in October. Sensors & actuators, up 4.3% from September, was the top-performing product category. All growth figures represent a three-month rolling average.



In October, exchange rate effects were slightly more visible than in September, when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 2.529 billion in October 2016, up 2.3% versus the previous month and a decrease of 2.5% versus the same month a year ago.



On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in October 2016 were USD 30.453 billion, up 3.4% compared to September and up 5.1% versus the same month in 2015