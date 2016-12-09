© bombardier

Sources: Bombardier laying off 2’500 in Germany

The Canadian company is reportedly going to reduce its German workforce – mainly at its sites in Görlitz, Bautzen and at Hennigsdorf outside of Berlin.

About 2'500 positions will be cut from the railway division in Germany, according to information received by the financial newspaper Handelsblatt.



The cuts are expected to hit mainly the East German factories – Görlitz, Bautzen, and Hennigsdorf – which collectively have a total of 5'500 employees.



These potential layoffs are could be a part of the restructuring program which the company has previously presented.