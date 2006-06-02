Pentagon EMS Launches Spanish Website

Pentagon EMS Corporation has just launched a new version of the company website, translated into Spanish.



The newly translated Spanish version of the website retains the same look and feel as the English version, detailing the entire range of the company's PCB assembly tooling products with in-depth descriptions, comprehensive photography, and effective product video's. From the company home page, users can click the “Pentagon EMS En Español” link in the upper right-hand corner.



“The launch of this new website really opens the door for our existing and potential customers in Mexico and other Spanish-speaking countries, giving them the ability to learn about the best possible tooling options available to them.”, says Desi Silva, Pentagon's Regional Sales Manager.



Pentagon EMS is a value-added supplier of tooling and fixtures for the electronic assembly industry. Supported processes include Wave Solder, Surface Mount, Press-Fit, Conformal Coating, Inspection, Test, and more.