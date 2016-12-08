© thomaspajot dreamstime.com

Grand Chip Investment gives up on Aixtron

It looks like Obama’s decision regarding Chinese Grand Chip Investment’s proposed acquisition of Aixtron was the final nail in the coffin.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) had – as previously reported – referred the proposed takeover offer to President Obama for a decision. What followed was that the US President prohibited the proposed acquisition of the US business of Aixtron by the Grand Chip Investment.



The re-booking of Shares for which the offer has been accepted into their original ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6 is expected to take place on 13 December 2016. Aixtron American Depositary Shares (ADS) will be returned to holders free of charge as soon as practicable.