Foxconn confirms further investments in Pardubice

The EMS-giant has confirmed that it will further invest in its operations in Pardubice, Czech Republic. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Pardubice region and the city.

The documents contains a list of the necessary follow-up investments in for example infrastructure, according to an update on the Municipality of Pardubice website.



Foxconn is preparing to invest “millions of dollars” in the region in the coming years and it is likely that the company’s current facility will undergo some major changes.



One of the main priorities for the near future is to strengthen the infrastructure and increase the capacity of the roads.



The update states that planned investment will result in the creations of new jobs – without specifying any number.