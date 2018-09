Possible overheating issue – Tesla recalls 7’000 charging adapters

© tesla

In November the company learned that two customers whose NEMA 14-30 charging adapters overheated. As a response to this the company is voluntarily recalling adapters for the electric-vehicle.

“These are the only two such incidents that we know of anywhere in the world and neither resulted in any injuries or property damage. However, out of an abundance of caution, we’re replacing NEMA 14-30, 10-30 and 6-50 adapters that were made years ago by our original supplier,” the company states in the recall According to a report in Bloomberg the recall involves 7’000 adapters. The recall does not involve the Tesla Wall Connector, Universal Mobile Connector, NEMA 14-50 adapter, or NEMA 5-15 adapter that came standard with the Tesla – which according to the company is the one that most customers use for charging. The recallinvolves NEMA 14-30, 10-30, and 6-50 adapters – which are sold separately as accessories.The company is asking customers with the affected adapters to stop using them and instead charge the cars in a different way.According to the company none of the standard equipment adapters are affected – and the affected adapters were designed by Tesla and produced by a supplier.