© northrop grumman

Saab receives contract for components to the US Marine Corps’ radar program

Saab’s US based company has been awarded a contract from Northrop Grumman Corporation for additional components and subsystems of the US Marine Corps AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) system.

The funded value of the contract is USD 18.6 Million. G/ATOR will provide the U.S. Marine Corps with a single radar type that performs air surveillance, air defense, ground weapon locating and air traffic control missions. It is the first ground-based multi-mission active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar to be developed by the US Department of Defense.



“With this contract, Saab continues to play a significant role in providing this capability to the U.S. Marine Corps. Saab’s proven ability to provide innovative radar technology and highly capable solutions, on our own as well as in partnership with US primes, remains a strong foundation of our company and further supports our leading position as a supplier of radar and sensor systems in the global market,” says Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab Defense and Security USA.



The contract covers the delivery of major subsystems and assemblies, as well as software, for the next nine Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) units. The Saab developed and built assemblies will be integrated by Northrop Grumman into the Lots 3-5 G/ATOR systems which will be delivered to the US Marine Corps starting in 2018.