Holders becomes exclusive UK distributor for Acculam release film

Holders Technology UK Ltd, a distributor of materials and consumables to the PCB industry, has secured rights for the Acculam release films.

Acculam is the US based manufacturer of the Accuply 10 and Accuply 15 materials. The materials are multi use, matte finish, double sided films that will release from most synthetic resin systems.



Holders Technology reassure existing users of Acculam materials, that there will be a continuity of supply from UK inventory, held at HT’s fabrication centre in Galashiels, Scotland, the company states in a press release.