Mycronic adjusts the outlook upwards for full year sales in 2016

Swedish equipment supplier Mycronic AB has adjusts its outlook upwards for full year sales in 2016 to the level of SEK 2.200 million (EUR 21.6 million), excluding effects from acquisitions.

The background for the upward adjustment is a combination of earlier delivery of a Prexision-80 mask writer, an order received in December 2015, the change in product mix within Mycronic’s both business areas as well as currency effects.



The current assessment for sales in 2016 has been at the level of SEK 1.900 million (EUR 18.65 million), excluding effects from acquisitions.



At the time of the order it was agreed with the customer that delivery would take place during first quarter of 2017 at the latest. A successful completion of the project and agreement with the customer has enabled delivery in December 2016.