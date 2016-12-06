© orbotech

Chinese manufacturer BOE to optimise production with Orbotech equipment

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of flat panel displays, has selected Orbotech’s inline and offline inspection and testing solutions for its B9 Gen 10.5 fabrication facility in Hefei, Anhui Province, China.

This order – totalling at approximately USD 61 million – is for systems designed to enable BOE to achieve high yield, high throughput, mass production of flat panel displays for very large size televisions, and will be installed during phase I of the facility ramp-up. The order was received back in September 2016.



Delivery of this order is scheduled to commence during the second half of 2017. Phase I production is expected to reach 90’000 substrates per month with full-scale production of 120’000 substrates per month projected to be achieved in 2019, during phase II.



“We are honoured to have been selected to provide BOE with our field-proven Quantum AOI and ArrayChecker solutions which will help ensure that BOE’s production is optimised for efficiency, flexibility and cost,” said Mr. Gil Oron, Corporate Vice President and President of Orbotech’s FPD Division.



Oron continues saying that; “This transaction represents the largest yield management deal in Orbotech’s history. It builds on more than a decade of close and successful cooperation with BOE, and harnesses our proven track record of over 20 years in providing superior yield enhancement solutions for mass production to the FPD industry.”