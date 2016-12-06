© orbotech Electronics Production | December 06, 2016
Chinese manufacturer BOE to optimise production with Orbotech equipment
BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of flat panel displays, has selected Orbotech’s inline and offline inspection and testing solutions for its B9 Gen 10.5 fabrication facility in Hefei, Anhui Province, China.
This order – totalling at approximately USD 61 million – is for systems designed to enable BOE to achieve high yield, high throughput, mass production of flat panel displays for very large size televisions, and will be installed during phase I of the facility ramp-up. The order was received back in September 2016.
Delivery of this order is scheduled to commence during the second half of 2017. Phase I production is expected to reach 90’000 substrates per month with full-scale production of 120’000 substrates per month projected to be achieved in 2019, during phase II.
“We are honoured to have been selected to provide BOE with our field-proven Quantum AOI and ArrayChecker solutions which will help ensure that BOE’s production is optimised for efficiency, flexibility and cost,” said Mr. Gil Oron, Corporate Vice President and President of Orbotech’s FPD Division.
Oron continues saying that; “This transaction represents the largest yield management deal in Orbotech’s history. It builds on more than a decade of close and successful cooperation with BOE, and harnesses our proven track record of over 20 years in providing superior yield enhancement solutions for mass production to the FPD industry.”
Delivery of this order is scheduled to commence during the second half of 2017. Phase I production is expected to reach 90’000 substrates per month with full-scale production of 120’000 substrates per month projected to be achieved in 2019, during phase II.
“We are honoured to have been selected to provide BOE with our field-proven Quantum AOI and ArrayChecker solutions which will help ensure that BOE’s production is optimised for efficiency, flexibility and cost,” said Mr. Gil Oron, Corporate Vice President and President of Orbotech’s FPD Division.
Oron continues saying that; “This transaction represents the largest yield management deal in Orbotech’s history. It builds on more than a decade of close and successful cooperation with BOE, and harnesses our proven track record of over 20 years in providing superior yield enhancement solutions for mass production to the FPD industry.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments