Raspberry Pi extends production to Japan

The latest iteration of the Raspberry Pi 3 credit-card-sized single-board computer will be manufactured in Japan – under a local contract manufacturing arrangement.

This increase in global production of Raspberry Pi aims to serve the large – and increasing – demand for the platform in the Asia Pacific region. However, you need not worry – the UK single-board computer will stay a UK product with production in the homeland.



“Existing models of the Raspberry Pi will continue to be manufactured in South Wales, UK, with the dual manufacturing locations in place to cater for future demand growth globally,” commented Rob Maycroft, Global Product Manager for Raspberry Pi at RS, in a press release.



Maycroft continues saying that Asia Pacific is a significant growth market for Raspberry Pi, and with this new "Made in Japan" element – the Pi its geared up for growth.



Lindsley Ruth, Group Chief Executive at Electrocomponents, commented, “We are privileged to be a part of the phenomenal achievement that is Raspberry Pi. It has been a huge hit in many industrial applications as well as in the education sector. RS is a key link in the supply chain of this remarkable success story, and that will continue to be the case as added production is implemented in Japan.”