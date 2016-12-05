© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

éolane sold NC2 to Visiativ

This acquisition took the form of a 76% equity investment in NC2 in conjunction with the management, which will hold the remainder of the equity.

Since its buyout in July 2010 as part of the acquisition of the NCF group, NC2 has expanded its business portfolio and now has more than 500 customers. In 2015 the company reported sales of EUR 5.5 millions, growing by15%.



"This deal first and foremost enables éolane to refocus on its core business, but it also gives NC2 the opportunity to link up with a key player in its sector in order to develop its activities. This dimension of the industrial sustainability of NC2, was also a key concern of ours" comments Michaël Gouin, éolane's Chief Financial Officer.



"In parallel to its business development, Visiativ is pursuing its Next 100 plan aimed at topping €200 million of sales by 2020. In this respect, the Group is pursuing a policy of targeted profitable acquisitions to consolidate its global proposition" states Visiativ's President Laurent Fiard.