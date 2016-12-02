© HMD

It’s time for a comeback – new Nokia phones on the horizon

The Finnish company has announced that the strategic agreement covering branding rights and intellectual property licensing with HMD Global Oy has come into force.

And on that note HMD confirmed the completion of transactions between HMD, FIH Mobile Limited (a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industries – or better know as Foxconn) and Microsoft, which means that HMD can begin operations as the new home of Nokia phones.



We’re talking about an exclusive global brand license for the next ten years. And under this agreement, Nokia will receive royalty payments from HMD for sales of every Nokia branded mobile phone and tablet, covering both brand and intellectual property rights, according to a Nokia press release.



HMD says that the future Nokia smartphones will utilise Google’s Android operating system.