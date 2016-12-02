© cushman wakefield

Danfoss Power Solutions renews lease in Wrocław

Danfoss Power Solutions has renewed its lease with Cushman & Wakefield for the 20’000 square meter facility at Hillwood Wrocław I.

“We are very pleased with this new contract. The facility is really great and can support our growth ambitions over the next 10 years. We are really looking forward to our partnership,” Henrik Skourup Hansen, Head of Global Real Estate Danfoss, said in a press release from Cushman & Wakefield.