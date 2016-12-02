© darren baker dreamstime.com

KK Group gets new owner

Scandinavian investment company Solix is taking over the ownership of the company from the Danish pension fund, PKA and private equity company, Maj Invest Equity.

“More than 30 years ago, PKA made an investment that was exceptional in more than one sense: It has been unusually successful and KK Group has become a very important player in the global market for wind energy solutions. In PKA we are pleased to have been part of the team, however, time has come for others to continue the development of KK Group,” says Michael Nellemann Pedersen, Investment director at PKA.



Resigning chairman of the board in KK Group, Erik Holm, Maj Invest Equity, adds: “Having been involved in transforming the company from component supplier to systems supplier has been very interesting indeed. Through a future-proof strategy including industry 4.0 technology and a high degree of digitalization, we have now prepared KK Group for the next giant leap.”