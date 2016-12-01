© Raytheon

Raytheon wins $225 million contract

An undisclosed member of the 13-nation group that owns the Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense System has awarded Raytheon a USD 225 million direct commercial sales contract for additional capability.

The contract was awarded less than 45 days after Poland officially requested Patriot from the United States government and the Netherlands awarded Raytheon a contract to begin upgrading its own Patriot systems, the said in a press announcement.



Since December, 2014, the 13 Patriot partner nations have invested more than USD 7.2 billion with Raytheon in procuring and upgrading the system.



"Our customer chose to continue investing in Patriot because Patriot saves lives," Ralph Acaba, Raytheon vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense, said in the press release. "That added capability will strengthen our customer's protection against the evolving threats of tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and enemy aircraft."