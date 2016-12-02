© zollner

Zollner Elektronik cleared NADCAP audit

German EMS provider Zollner Elektronik AG had its core processes accredited in accordance with the NADCAP standards for the production of populated PCBs (AC7120 D) at its German sites for Aerospace and Defence.

NADCAP stands for the “National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program” and with the accreditation – Zollner has met one of the most important quality standards in these industry sectors.