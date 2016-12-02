© saki

Fuji America beefs up its Smart Factory Line with Saki 3D AOI & SPI Systems

Inspection equipment manufacturer, Saki, has partnered with Fuji America to incorporate its 3D AOI- and 3D solder paste inspection (SPI) systems into Fuji's Smart Factory SMT line at its Vernon Hills, Illinois facility.

"As the industry has moved towards the Smart Factory Model and Industry 4.0, our industry partner companies have collaborated to produce an efficient assembly process that will benefit our customers and their customers as well. We are proud to have Saki as part of this Fuji Smart Factory Family," Scott Wischoffer, marketing manager at Fuji America, said in a press release.



Saki's BF-3Di AOI system inspects and measures the height of all devices on a printed circuit board and detects defects such as lifted leads, tombstones, reverses, and height variations at high speeds and cycle times. The 3D BF-3Si SPI system has a Phase Measurement Profilometry with Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) technology which ensures high repeatability of inspection results.



"Saki is pleased to have its AOI and SPI machines installed in the Fuji America Technical Center," said Satoshi Otake, general manager of SAKI America. "It gives us the opportunity to demonstrate the performance and accuracy of our equipment and how it works with Fuji's systems."