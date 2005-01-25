Mixed results for Semi suppliers

The lingering inventory issues lead to mixed results among Semiconductor suppliers. Restructuring charges and product transition issues also had their effects on the results.

For example Xilinx reported net income of $64 million($69.4 million a year ago) on sales of $355.4 million($365.6 million) for its third 2005 fiscal quarter. Significant reasons for the weaker-than-expected results is the excessing inventories, particularly in telecom sector and declines in all the company´s geographic regions.



Trident Microsystems posted a net loss of $0.54 million($1.4 million a year ago) on sales of $15.4 million($16.2 million a year ago) in its second 2005 fiscal quarter.



"Although the results for the second fiscal quarter of 2005 reflect an anticipated delay in product transition, we now expect to resume our strong growth momentum in the March quarter and continue that growth throughout calendar 2005," said Frank Lin, president and chief executive of Trident, in a statement.