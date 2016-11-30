© itl virginia Electronics Production | November 30, 2016
Integrated Technologies' Virginia site - now ISO 13485 certified
Medical device design, development and manufacturing company, Integrated Technologies Ltd, has successfully achieved accreditation of ITL Virginia Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary in the US, to ISO 13485.
The audit at ITL Virginia was successful and covered the full scope of ISO 13485 apart from Design and Development, which is currently only performed in the UK, the company writes in a press release.
Thomas Jull, ITL VA's Vice President, said, “This is fantastic news for ITL VA – our goal has always been to provide a domestic contract manufacturing service for our clients in the US. We know this will open up a host of new opportunities and collaborations for us.”
He added, “We’ve worked very hard to get to this stage and during the visit the auditor, Dr Philip Macarthy expressed sincere compliments on the layout of the work environment and the robust quality system that is currently in place.”
The US arm of the medical design and manufacturing company ITL, moved to Richmond, Virginia in May 2013. ITL Virginia has been operating at their current site since November 2014.
ITL VA operates to the same Quality Management System as the UK Head Office to ensure absolute consistency across the group. Therefore, is easy to set up, run, transfer, support, and monitor medical device projects across the company.
