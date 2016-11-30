© Hydroid

Hydroid opens new corporate headquarters

Hydroid Inc., a Kongsberg Maritime subsidiary and a manufacturer of marine robotics, has opened a new corporate headquarters building in Pocasset, Massachusetts.

The new – 15,000 square-foot building – building houses the company’s corporate and administrative offices, and is on the same campus as Hydroid’s existing manufacturing and research facility.



“As we continue to grow, we wanted to create a space where our employees can thrive,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of Hydroid. “We designed our headquarters with them in mind, creating a campus-feel that allows our team members to be closer together and work in a collaborative, dynamic environment. The end result is a new look and space that will benefit our employees for years to come.”



This is Hydroid’s third major building opening in two years. In October 2014, the company opened its 40’000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Pocasset. In April 2015, Hydroid Europe moved its branch office to an expanded facility in Hampshire, England.