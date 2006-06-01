Microelectronics R&D center in Czech Republic

The Czech Republic announced that it has established a Center of Excellence that will provide global companies with expertise within microelectronics.

The new center which is called ChipInvest and based in Brno gathers expertise from Central and Eastern Europe and Russia to provide engineering expertise and support small- and medium-sized technology companies worldwide by serving as a comprehensive resource for cost-effective, highly skilled engineering specialists.



"Because we are leveraging pre-existing infrastructure and assets in Central and Eastern Europe and Russia, we are able to bring together a critical mass of expertise and infrastructure in a very short time period," said Radomil Novak, Director, U.S. Operations-West and Adviser to the CEO, CzechInvest. "Our Center of Excellence goes beyond typical incubators by providing a formal network for training and talent-gathering for the international microelectronics industry. It's like placing a magnet in an electric field. We are directing knowledge-flow to one place -- the Czech Republic. As a result, multinational organizations and small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide now have an unparalleled resource."