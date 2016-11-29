© jenoptik

Jenoptik receives order for the production of radomes

Jenoptik is to supply 28 protective domes to BAE Systems for the Eurofighter Typhoon. The value of the contract is in the high single-digit million range.

A consortium develops and produces the protective domes for the main radar system of the Eurofighter Typhoon interceptor under the leadership of Jenoptik. The radomes will be delivered to British defence company BAE Systems. Production of the radomes will take place from the end of 2017 to the end of 2018.



Since 2002 the consortium for the development and production of the radomes has manufactured and supplied over 580 of these protective domes. Over 210 of which were supplied by the production plant at the Jenoptik site in Wedel.



The 2.30 meter long radome is made from fiber glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) and forms the tip of the aircraft. It acts as a cover for the sensitive radar system behind it and undergoes radar-electrical optimization so that the radar signals can be received and transmitted without distortion.



Jenoptik produces and maintains various radomes for military aircraft and provides the service for AWACS radomes as the only licensed partner worldwide.