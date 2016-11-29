© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

Huatian selects Orbotech’s Emerald system

Huatian Technology (Kunshan) Electronics Co., Ltd. Has invested in Orbotech’s Emerald Laser Via Formation system for its via formation in 3D wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications.

Huatian Technology, a subsidiary of the Chinese IC test and packaging services company, TianShui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd (TSHT), will use Orbotech’s Emerald system to achieve high-accuracy precision formation of <30µm holes through polyimide (PI) lined vias in 3D wafer-level packaging.



Mr Aimo Xiao, CEO of Huatian stated, “Orbotech’s SPTS Technologies is a valued supplier and production partner of Huatian, and their PVD solutions continue to play a key role in the success of our CIS wafer-level packaging business. We believe that the Emerald system will enable us to explore new applications in this growing industry while remaining cost competitive with innovative solutions for our global customers.”



“Huatian already employs our Sigma fxP PVD systems in their 300mm CIS (CMOS image sensor) packaging lines. The addition of the Emerald laser drilling system to their CIS packaging lines will enable Huatian to improve their capabilities for small pitch CIS packaging schemes with a more reliable, more accurate and more cost-efficient through-hole via processing,” said Kevin Crofton, President of SPTS Technologies and Corporate Vice President at Orbotech.