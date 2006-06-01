New board member appointed for Husqvarna

Mr. Robert F. Connolly, a US citizen, has been appointed member of the board of directors of Husqvarna AB. Mr. Connolly, born 1943, has a broad experience of retailing in the United States and holds a Bachelor of Arts (Business).

The proposal of Mr. Connolly has been prepared in consultation with the Electrolux nomination committee.



Previously, Peggy Bruzelius, Börje Ekholm, Tom Johnstone, Anders Moberg, Gun Nilsson, Peder Ramel, Lars Westerberg and Bengt Andersson were appointed members of the board of directors of Husqvarna AB. Lars Westerberg has been appointed chairman.