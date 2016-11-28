© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com

Nistec updates machine park at Israeli plants

The Nistec Group is upgrading its machine park at its assembly and production plants in Israeli Petah Tikva, Maalot and Katzrin.

The company has invested about NIS 3 million (around EUR 729'000) is a total of five machines. Nistec has purchased two Siplace SX placement machines. The new machines will start operating at full capacity at Nistec’s plant in Petah Tikva during April 2017.



Additionally, Nistec has invested in three router machines manufactured by Taiwanese Elite Automatic. The system will enable execution of accurate cutting and milling for printed circuits – the three machines will start full operation in the company’s three plants in Petah Tikva, Maalot and Katzrin during the first quarter of 2017.



“We aspire to be at the forefront of technology with advanced equipment that will answer the needs of customers optimally in the present and the foreseeable future” said Yitzhak Nissan, CEO of the Nistec Group “therefore, we are doing everything required in order to provide compatible technological solutions which will enable our customer to realize its development at the highest level possible on the production floor”.