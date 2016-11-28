© Lipton

Escatec delivers on multimillion euro contract with Unilever

Escatec was responsible for industrialising Unilever’s initial design for high volume production and setting up a new factory in Malaysia specifically equipped for production of beverage machines.

The machine identifies the blend within each capsule and determines the corresponding optimum brewing requirements accordingly.



Dr Marcel W. Hueppi, Escatec’s director of Beverage Systems, added: “We have built up considerable expertise in bringing household brewing machine projects to success and are therefore able to provide holistic consultancy and support to companies across the whole brewing industry. Customers now come with an initial project idea to us and Escatec accompanies them from requirements engineering, design and prototyping right through to industrialization and high volume production. From experience, we know the things to watch out for to ensure quality and reliability throughout the whole process.”



The industrialisation and design for manufacture was done in Escatec’s Swiss facility, in close collaboration with Unilever R&D at Colworth Science Park, UK. “Many of our customers are based in Europe and, having a base of operations in the geographical heart of Europe enables us to rapidly progress projects,” explained Dr. Thomas Dekorsy, Escatec’s general manager Switzerland. “Our team in Switzerland worked closely with our Malaysian team to ensure a seamless transfer to mass production in Escatec’s Malaysian factory.”