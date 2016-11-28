© vladek dreamstime.com

Dynachem & Lauffer cooperate

Automatic Lamination Technologies Srl. (Dynachem) and German Maschinenfabrik Lauffer GmbH & Co. KG (Lauffer Pressen) will cooperate on the development and production of a new generation of automated lamination system.

The new generation of systems will include proven Dynachem equipment modules such as pre-tack laminators and modular vacuum chambers as well as electrically heated, flat bed lamination presses from Lauffer. The system is designed to ensure

the elimination of trapped air bubbles from the product surfaces and provide perfect encapsulation. The modular system will be operated with roll-to-roll conveyors.



Given its design, the new machine is able to process single and double sided products in order to achieve high lamination quality and excellent conformation to fine patterns with dry film photoresist, dry film solder mask, dielectric film, copper foil for SBU technology and many other film layup applications.



"We expect this collaboration to be fruitful in addressing our customer needs and together with our new vacuum chamber, this new line developed with Lauffer will greatly expand our product offering to the existing customer bases of both companies and new customers," says Osvaldo Novello, Managing Director at Automatic Lamination Technologies.