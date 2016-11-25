© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Jaguar updates with AOI system from Mirtec

Jaguar de Mexico has upgraded its machine park with a MV-6 OMNI 3D AOI system from inspection technology provider, Mirtec, to maximise its production efficiency and maintain quality standards.

“As an engineering and manufacturing company, Jaguar de Mexico specializes in the design and development of High-Tech electronic manufacturing solutions for the Telecommunications Industry. Reinforcing our commitment to continuous process improvement, Jaguar recently completed the acquisition of a new Mirtec MV-6 OMNI 3D AOI system to maximize our production efficiency and significantly increase overall process quality,” said Luis Gerardo Reyes, Director of Operations.



“We, at Mirtec, understand that Electronic Manufacturers are becoming ever more selective in purchasing equipment that will add value to their business and provide them with a much needed competitive edge in this highly competitive industry,” said Brian D’Amico, President of Mirtec Corp. "With this in mind, an increasing number of manufacturers are relying upon 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) equipment to help increase profitability by improving production yields and reducing costly rework. We are extremely pleased to partner with Jaguar de Mexico to maintain unparalleled levels in production quality and efficiency through our award winning 3D AOI Technology.”