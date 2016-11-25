© Stratasys

Stratasys & Siemens team up on additive manufacturing

Stratasys and Siemens have partnered to integrate Siemens’ Digital Factory solutions with Stratasys’ additive manufacturing solutions.

The partnership is intended to lay the foundation for the two companies to fulfill a vision of incorporating additive manufacturing into the traditional manufacturing workflow.



Stratasys and Siemens have been collaborating on multiple projects including the direct link from Siemens’ NX software for CAD/CAM/CAE to Stratasys’ GrabCAD Print platform – enabling a design-to-3D print workflow – and the recently previewed Stratasys Robotic Composite 3D Demonstrator that incorporates Siemens’ product lifecycle management (PLM) software and its motion control and CNC automation technologies, to produce strong, lightweight performance parts.



“We are committed to the industrialization of additive manufacturing with all of its unique advantages, including complex part geometries, on-demand production and mass customization. This relationship helps set the course for continued innovation and leadership through the tight integration of our product lines and through collaboration on comprehensive additive manufacturing solutions,” said Zvi Feuer, SVP Manufacturing Engineering Software, Siemens PLM Software.



“Siemens’ capability and commitment to the digital enterprise vision, along with its close collaboration with Stratasys, can help many industries realize shorter time-to-market, achieve flexibility in operations and improve efficiency in workflows through horizontal (machine-to-machine) and vertical (plant and top-floor to factory floor) integration,” added Arun Jain, VP of Motion Control, Siemens Digital Factory US.



While additive manufacturing technology has made great strides over the past years, additional criteria are required for it to take its place in volume production environments and become as commonplace as CNC – something that the companies plan to address.



“With our complete 3D printing ecosystem of customer applications, hardware and software platforms, advanced material offerings and consulting services, Stratasys is uniquely positioned to help manufacturers leverage 3D printing to transform their business models,” said Dan Yalon, Executive Vice President, Products, Stratasys.