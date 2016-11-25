Microelectronics without semiconductors? It can be done!

Engineers at the University of California San Diego have proved it to be true. Using metamaterials, the engineers fabricated the first semiconductor-free, optically-controlled microelectronic device

The result was a microscale device that shows a 1’000 percent increase in conductivity when activated by low voltage and a low power laser, according to a report on UC San Diego’s news site.



So why is this such a big deal? – well the capabilities of current microelectronic devices, lets say transistors, are in the end limited by the properties of their component materials – such as their semiconductors, the report continues.



This replacement could scale the speed, wavelength and power handling of microelectronic to beyond what is available today.