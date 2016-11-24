© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Toyota expands its R&D facilities in China

Toyota Motor Corporation is expanding its R&D facilities at Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (China) Co., Ltd., (TMEC).

In accordance with the company’s initial investment plan – which was created at the time of the establishment of the R&D facilities. Specifically, the plan includes improvements to the existing laboratory facility, construction of a new laboratory, creation of a battery evaluation and test facility, as well as improvements to test tracks on the premises. These are scheduled to be completed from late 2018 onwards.



Toyota has been using each of the distinct characteristics of hybrid, plug-in hybrids, electric, and fuel cell vehicles to develop and promote the full range of eco-cars. The Chinese government is currently promoting eco-cars under its Energy-Saving and New Energy Automotive Industry Development Plan. In line with this plan, Toyota is planning the introduction of plug-in hybrids under its Corolla Levin lineup, in addition to its current effort to promote the wider use of hybrid vehicles.



Mr. Hiroji Onishi, Senior Managing Officer and CEO for the China Region, said at a press conference held at the ongoing Guangzhou Motor Show, that "Efforts are being directed toward the reinforcement of local R&D capability for the long term. We hope to train as many local engineers as possible, and to develop more cars that would satisfy the needs of our customers in China."