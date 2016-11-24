© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Superior Essex and Furukawa Electric form European JV

Essex Magnet Wire, a division of Superior Essex Inc., and Furukawa Electric, intend to form a joint venture to supply a new type of winding high-voltage wire (HVW) primarily to the automotive industry throughout the European Economic Area.

The joint venture will manufacture, market, sell, and distribute HVWs that are used in electrical-driving motors, generators, and reactors for automotive vehicles.



This endeavor will combine the global resources and technical expertise of Essex Magnet Wire and Furukawa Electric, that is, Essex Magnet Wire’s European sales force and manufacturing operations and Furukawa Electric’s relevant technology, which it will license to the joint venture.



Based in Bad Arolsen, Germany, the joint venture will operate under the name Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire Europe. Although Essex Magnet Wire will be the majority shareholder of the joint venture, the parties expect to operate the joint venture in the spirit of a true commercial partnership. The formation of the joint venture is expected to close in the first quarter 2017.