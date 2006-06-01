Agere to supply chip set for Sirius Satellite Radios

Agere Systems today announced that it will provide a new, advanced system-on-a-chip (SoC) chip set to manufacturers of SIRIUS radios.

Sirius products that will use this new Agere SoC include satellite radio receivers used in automotive, home, portable and navigation applications. These receivers are scheduled for delivery to consumers next year.



Compared with previous generation technology, Agere's chip set features significant SoC integration, feature enhancements and size reduction. The chip set also offers lower power consumption, improved audio performance, and other features.



"Demand for Sirius products and programming is growing rapidly," said Jim Meyer, president of operations and sales for Sirius. "Agere continues to be a valued supplier, as we introduce new and innovative features in our next generation products that, we believe, will attract additional subscribers."



Sirius currently has more than 4 million subscribers and expects to surpass 6.2 million subscribers by the end of 2006.



"Agere appreciates the opportunity to continue as a valued silicon supplier for Sirius, which has made the vision of satellite radio an everyday, widespread, and rapidly growing consumer reality in North America," said Denis Regimbal, executive vice president with the Agere Systems Mobility

Division. "Sirius provides premium content and innovative services; Agere's technology delivers the features, low power, and quality to help make those benefits a reality for consumers."