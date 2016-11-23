© atlas elektronik

Atlas elektronik UK secures new Cerberus sales

In the past two months AEUK have secured two contracts with undisclosed Middle and Far Eastern naval customers for the supply of its Cerberus Diver Detection Sonar systems.

The first contract is for a follow-on sale of a number of sonars to be utilised in the expansion of a naval harbour protection system – which will feature AEUK’s multi-sonar software which allows the simultaneous operation of multiple sonars.



The second contract is with a Middle Eastern navy who chose Cerberus for its ability to be operated in challenging sonar environments, as well as full Military Qualification for installation on Navy vessels. The system was delivered from stock within 4 weeks.



Speaking on the new contracts Dr Antoni Mazur, Managing Director of AEUK said, “This year has seen an unprecedented amount of interest in our DDS system and I am really pleased that we have secured follow-on sales as it shows our customers are satisfied with our product and service”.