Collective negotiations at Nokia Networks failed

The negotiations at Nokia Networks were "broken off completely unexpected", according to a press release by German union IG Metall.

The company has declined to make any commitments to site and job security in Germany; something that the company did in France. Furthermore, the number of employees affected by the layoffs will total 1'400 employees in Germany (as perviously announced).



In May and following the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent, Nokia Networks announced a 30 percent reduction in staff numbers in Germany, as well as closures in Düsseldorf and Berlin.



Dr. Martin Kimmich, speaking for the IG Metall Munich, criticizes the management's lack of responsibility: "Anyone who has problems, after a socially responsible personnel reduction, to make a commitment to the future of the remaining employees is obviously hiding something."



IG Metall is now concerned about the "sell-out of the remaining German 4'000 jobs at both, Nokia Networks as well as former Alcatel-Lucent locations".