BSH inaugurates technology centre in India

BSH Household Appliances Group has inaugurated its first Technology Center in India in Adugodi, Bengaluru - aimed at catering Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

With the new 2500 square meter center, BSH aims to further develop localised technologies for the Indian market and to become the heart of product development for the Asia Pacific region as well as emerging countries in South America and Africa. To begin with, the BSH Technology Centre Asia Pacific will focus on developing technologies for the Cooling and Laundry categories, and gradually extend across categories.



To spearhead the growth and expansion of the BSH Technology Centre Asia Pacific, Mr. Rudolf Walfort, COO, Asia Pacific has relocated to the Indian Tech Centre. He has been entrusted to create and develop innovative products and solutions for emerging markets.



Commenting on India being chosen as APAC technology hub, Dr. Karsten Ottenberg, Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer, BSH Household Appliances Group said, "BSH sees huge potential in the Indian market backed by a buoyant economy, a growing aspirational middle class and a talented workforce. Following a strong localization strategy, BSH strives to have tailored products and solutions for the particular needs in emerging markets by combining its world-class German technology know-how with local consumer insights and development competencies.”



The BSH Technology Centre Asia Pacific currently houses around 100 research scientists and plans on expanding the ambit to around 400 employees over the next three years.