© yaskawa

Japanese Yaskawa looking to hire in Europe

The Japanese robot manufacturer is proposing to create at least 200 new jobs in Europe by 2022.

As previously reported the company is planning to expand its production capacities and open a new robot manufacturing plant with a development centre in Slovenia. The first Yaskawa Motoman robots from the all-European production are expected to roll off the production line in 2018, the company states in a press release.



The factory should satisfy about 80% of the European demand for robots. Total investments are estimated to be in the order of EUR 25 million.