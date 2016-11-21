© raytheon

Raytheon plans Southern Arizona expansion

Raytheon plans to expand its Southern Arizona operations by adding nearly 2’000 jobs at the Missile Systems business headquarters over a five year period.

The company plans to hire workers at all skill levels with an emphasis on engineering and other higher-wage, technical positions. Job creation, facilities expansion and operational output is expected to result in billions of dollars of economic impact for Arizona over 10 years.



Strong industry and government partnerships has enabled growth and with that the addition of nearly 2’000 jobs for Pima County, Raytheon writes in a press release.



"These rewarding, high technology jobs will support Raytheon's growth and bring even more top talent to this region," said Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence, Raytheon Missile Systems president. "The strong support we receive from state and local organizations is essential to our expansion plans, and will help provide Raytheon with the workforce and infrastructure to meet the growing demand we are seeing from our customers."



Partners in the expansion initiative include Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Arizona Commerce Authority, Pima County, City of Tucson, Sun Corridor Inc., Tucson Electric Power and the Tucson Airport Authority.



The company has an existing workforce of about 10’000 employees and a network of over 500 suppliers in Arizona. “Increasing Raytheon's infrastructure and job growth in Arizona is a major win for all of us, and the result of strong partnerships statewide,” said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.