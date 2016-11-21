© enics

Enics Västerås adapts its operations - layoffs awaits

Based on the market outlook in 2017 and transfers within the Enics manufacturing network, the company has notified the local authorities in Sweden of a reduction of the workforce of maximum 65 employees.

The reduction affects the Enics Västerås business unit and is planned to be executed within the next six months – the company currently employs approximately 250 people in Västerås.



The Nordic market is of strategic importance to Enics and it is vital to continuously develop its local operations. The next natural step is optimising the Västerås operations towards a center of excellence to serve customers with competitive engineering, manufacturing, and after-sales services, the company states in a press release.



This optimisation in Västerås aims to ensure competitive and long-term services to customers both in the near region as well as the whole market in Sweden and Norway.



“We are investing in new sales activities and increased automation. The overall demand for professional high-quality electronics is increasing, and the changes we plan will further strengthen our abilities to provide value to our customers”, says Anders Hynén, General Manager, Enics Västerås.