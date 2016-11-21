© jirsak dreamstime.com

Kapsys relocates production to France

Kapsys has moved its entire production back to France – in a partnership with EMS provider BMS Circuits based in Bayonne – and with that becoming a 100% “Made in France” - smartphone manufacturer.

The move has also made Kapsys the only company that develops and manufactures smartphones in France, the company states in a press release.



This move aims to offer Kapsys total control over the design, development and manufacturing of its range of products. Relocating to the South-West of France will allow for quicker and smoother communication with the production unit – it will also enable Kapsys to offer its customers more flexibility and responsiveness.



“We are currently the only plant that still produces mobile phones in France, such as those dedicated to railway companies’ specific networks, which we deliver worldwide. We have also produced Coyote’s adaptive driving aids for the past few years,” explains Thomas Cocquempot, the site Director.



“The production unit that supports us is based in Bayonne and is fully qualified to answer our specific needs in terms of smart- phone manufacturing,” adds Aram Hekimian, the founder of Kapsys.