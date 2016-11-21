© delta electronics

Delta to acquire Unicom System

Delta Electronics is acquiring 100% of Unicom System Eng. Corp. making the company a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta.

Delta acquired Unicom for a transaction price of around NTD 351.015 million (or EUR 10.33 million). Based in Taiwan, Unicom focuses on the field of computer integrated manufacturing (CIM). Delta expects this acquisition will complement its core system integration capabilities and accelerate its own transition from a components supplier to a provider of total solutions for smart manufacturing, the company states in a press release.



Ping Cheng, CEO of Delta Electronics, Inc., stated: "In the advent of the Internet of Things era, the manufacturing industry has to move towards intelligent production to meet the changing needs of the market. We can help our customers grasp the market by developing core technologies and systems capable of realizing smart manufacturing. Agile cross-sectoral cooperation that accelerates R&D breakthroughs is essential for such goal.”



Cheng continued saying; “Delta has accumulated experience in automation, hardware design and manufacturing, and software development in the field of power electronics. Combined with Unicom’s automation software development capabilities, customer resources, and rich industry knowledge in various sectors, such as electrical appliances and electronics, photovoltaic panels, automotive and components, and food & beverage, Delta will not only significantly reduce the time and cost to develop its own intelligent manufacturing solutions, but also enable the rapid development of industrial automation core skills, smart automation products and services to meet future manufacturing needs."



The integration between Delta and Unicom is expected to further expand Delta’s industrial automation hardware and software business as it enters the market of smart manufacturing.