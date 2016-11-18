© viktor gmyria dreamstime.com

SIIX opens new Hubei Province, China subsidiary

EMS provider SIIX has decided to establish a manufacturing subsidiary in Xiaogan, Hubei Province, China that will carry out the mounting of electronic components and the assembly and processing of equipment and components.

The Company’s China business has been growing rapidly over the past several years – and as a response to this the company is establishing a new manufacturing subsidiary in the country.



The Hubei Province in China has maintained robust economic growth mainly in the automobile and high-tech industries, and has developed as an important traffic hub since the days of old. With manufacturers of vehicles from all over the world establishing a base in the province one after another in recent years, the region has been been growing in importance for the automobile industry.



The Company’s manufacturing operations in China will be carried out in three plants – the

existing plants in southern China (Dongguan) and eastern China (Shanghai), and the new – 5’929 square meter – plant in central China (Hubei) – ready to start production in March 2017.



“In the future, we will strive to tackle the huge Chinese market by acquiring new customers and further increasing orders from existing customer companies under the cooperation of our sales company and the three plants, and establish our staunch Chinese business,” the company states in a press release.