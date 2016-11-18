© whirlpool

Whirlpool to establish R&D center in Wroclaw, Poland

The new Global Technology Research Center in Poland will focus on technologies for refrigeration and dishwashing.

Its employees will design and produce refrigerator-freezer and dishwasher units under Whirlpool Corporation’s entire portfolio of brands. The technologies developed in Wroclaw are planned to be adopted worldwide.



Poland is one of the key countries contributing to the Group’s long-term development in the EMEA Region. Over the next three years the company will invest – in Poland – a total of EUR 235 million for modernising its factories, launching new product platforms, for the specialifation of production facilities and R&D reinforcement.



Currently, approximately 240 people work at the Global Technology Research Center in Wrocław. Two major functions are represented: Global Strategic Sourcing (GSS) deals with projects at EMEA and global level in the area of commodity management, indirect procurement and supplier quality; The second function is Global Product Development (GPD), which develops new products in the area of Refrigeration and Dishwashing. The new project requires the recruitment of additional 60 engineers. The technologies developed in Wroclaw are planned to be adopted worldwide.