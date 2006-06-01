The last teletube manufactured at Loewe

The German high-end TV company Loewe has been manufactured teletubes for 75 years but during the last couple of years the sales of teletube products has declined significantly in favor for LCD- and plasma TVs. Loewe will now focus entirely on flat panel televisions.